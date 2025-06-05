Felix Tandem Drops a Grunge-Powered Double EP Whammy

Nashville’s weird-rock faves serve face-melting riffs and Nintendo-core charm in two simultaneous releases.

Nashville’s own weird-rock trio Felix Tandem are back with a bold sonic move — dropping two EPs simultaneously, out now.

Their main release, Buyin American, is a three-track powerhouse that channels the spirit of ’90s grunge with a fresh, inventive twist.

Meanwhile, the companion EP, WiiLix Tandem, takes the same three songs plus a bonus track and reimagines them entirely using Nintendo Wii console sounds.

The result? A playful, genre-bending experiment that melts your face and your heart all at once.

It opens with the fiery lead single, “Oh, Julien!”—a gritty, high-voltage blast that surges with fast-paced intensity.

Max Sternlicht’s guitar cuts sharp, propelled by tight, skillful drumming and a vocal delivery that swings between cathartic and catchy.

‘Rumors’ shifts gears into darker, indie rock territory — an introspective edge with reverb-heavy basslines, explosive drums, and lyrics grappling with self-doubt and body dysmorphia.

It’s a tense, gripping track that keeps you on the edge of your seat.

The title track ‘Buyin American’ riffs on classic hair metal vibes but with a modern, critical lens.

Inspired by a nightmare airline experience, the song skewers American exceptionalism with distorted guitars and a wild, fun energy that feels straight out of a ’90s coming-of-age movie soundtrack.

Produced by Tim Craven (Death From Above 1979, Multi Ultra), the EP was recorded live to tape in Nashville, blending heavy guitars with swirly synths and outside-the-box production.

On the flip side, WiiLix Tandem is where Felix Tandem really stretch their experimental muscles. ‘Rumors – Main Menu’ floats like a lo-fi fever dream, while ‘Buyin American – Shop Channel Version’ holds Sam Rockwell energy – because if there’s a song playing in his head while he dances through every film he’s ever been in, it’s probably this one.

The three core tracks, plus bonus cut ‘Broadcast’ – a playful, airy groove built on Nintendo Wii tones – deliver a fresh, vibey sound that leans both backward and forward in all the right ways.

Felix Tandem are a trio who deal in big guitars, honest songwriting, and an infectious live energy that’s all heart and just the right amount of noise.

Together, these EPs don’t just pay homage to grunge—they mess with its wiring and launch it somewhere entirely new. Listen here.