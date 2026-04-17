SPITSTER bares his soul in the haunting new single ‘Beautiful’

Twenty years in the making, a father’s love song trades distortion for devastating honesty.

For an artist whose roots are planted in the gritty soil of metal, grunge, and industrial rock, SPITSTER’s latest single, ‘Beautiful,’ arrives as a stunning, vulnerable left turn.

This track strips away the aggressive armour of his past work to reveal something far more tender: a father’s terrified, optimistic prayer for his daughter’s future.

SPITSTER is no newcomer to the stage. With a Bachelor of Music from the Sydney Conservatorium and a performance history spanning the Opera House to metal festivals like Thrashville, his musicianship is undeniable.

Yet his solo career was stalled for two decades, held back by the difficulty of finding players committed to his vision.

Now, empowered by home-studio technology, he has re-emerged, not with the guitar-driven fury of his influences (NIN, jazz, K-pop), but with a lone piano line that builds into a cathedral of sound.

‘Beautiful’ begins in intimate solitude. Recorded entirely in his home and mixed by Tom Waller, the song introduces instruments one by one, gaining breadth like a rising tide.

As the arrangement swells, so does SPITSTER’s vocal register, climbing into higher, more desperate territory.

Co-written with Bradley Christmas and Rebecca Caruana, the lyrics are “terrifyingly honest,” a somber contemplation of a father who may not be there to protect his child, yet clings to the belief that she will still see beauty in herself and the world.

Unlike his previous releases, which lean into rhythmic grit and genre-blending chaos, ‘Beautiful’ foregrounds the voice and the message.

It is a haunting lullaby for anyone who has ever loved someone they cannot promise to outlive.

SPITSTER may have spent years drumming for Fleetwood Mac tributes and hard rock outfits, but here, alone at his piano, he delivers his most powerful performance yet.