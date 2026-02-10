Alex G at Sydney Opera House

Only Alex could light the Concert Hall up with faux stars.

Alex G made his Sydney Opera House debut in the Concert Hall last night. You already know it was magnificent.

The sound was phenomenal, as you’d expect from, in the band’s words: “arguably the most iconic venue in the world.” But, honestly, their raw power could have filled any space.

The set was intense from the get-go, with screeching guitars, thumping drums, and a chaotic lightshow resounding through the room while Alex danced around the stage, contorting his body as if a mere vessel possessed by the music.

The lightshow felt like a character in its own right, painting the stage and crowd in vivid colours. I had never seen anything as spellbinding.

Alex and his longtime bandmates played with a larger-than-life energy, backed with starstruck audience members screaming “I love you, Alex!” all throughout the performance.

A beautiful moment of crowd interaction came when he paused to take requests.

Someone called for ‘Sportstar,’ another for ‘Wicked Boy,’ and he obliged, breaking his usual quiet stage persona with a wry, genuine smile.

The audience lit the hall with their phone flashlights, creating a dreamy, star-like backdrop that perfectly complemented the ethereal sound of Alex’s music. Even though they were a little uncoordinated with their sways.

It’s a rare thing when a show at a landmark venue feels both massive and personal, but last night’s performance was exactly that.