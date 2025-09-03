Happy BIGSOUND Interviews: Phoebe Rings

Catching Up at BIGSOUND 2025 with Phoebe Rings

At BIGSOUND 2025, we caught up with Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland dream-pop quartet Phoebe Rings, at The Ovolo Hotel in Fortitude Valley to talk to talk new music, local shows, and their return to Australia.

Fresh off their debut album Aseurai (Carpark Records) and a whirlwind international run including Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and Aotearoa, Phoebe Rings are bringing their “chill, cosmic, and cosmopolitan” sound to Naarm/Melbourne, Gadigal Land/Sydney, and Meanjin/Brisbane.

They’ll also be showcasing at BIGSOUND 2025, giving local fans a first taste of their ethereal, jazz-infused dream-pop live.

Supporting them on the tour are Punko in Melbourne, blending pop, ambient, and post-punk textures, and Sydney’s Bridge Dog, whose debut Auto Fictions has seen acclaim for its subtle, melancholic indie-pop brilliance.

Phoebe Rings are set to remind everyone why their live shows feel like both an intimate listening session and a celestial journey.

Big loves to The Ovolo Hotel, Audio Technica, and the legends at Sprocket Roasters and for making this chat possible.