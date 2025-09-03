Happy BIGSOUND Interviews: dogworld

Catching Up at BIGSOUND 2025 with dogworld

At BIGSOUND 2025, we caught up with rising alternative-punk outfit dogworld to talk new music, and all the energy that fuels their genre-bending sound.

The band return with their latest single inmypocket, a textured collision of skeletal punk, jazz-flecked alt-country, and post-punk dynamism. With vocals shared across all four members — from baritone to falsetto, direct delivery to layered harmony — inmypocket is both chaotic and controlled, a reflection of dogworld’s fearless approach to songwriting.

Since forming in 2021, Yasmine Hosseini, Ella Tinney, Jesse Dowley, and Max Sturm have built a reputation as one of the most compelling live acts on the local circuit, supporting names like A.Swayze And The Ghosts, DZ Deathrays, and Alex Lahey, and appearing at SXSW Sydney. Their debut EP RANGE showcased their deft experimentation and cemented their growing global following.

inmypocket is out now, ahead of dogworld’s east coast tour across May and June.

