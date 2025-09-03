Happy BIGSOUND Interviews: Letters To Lions

Catching Up at BIGSOUND 2025 with Letters to Lions

At BIGSOUND 2025, we caught up with Sydney four-piece Letters to Lions at The Ovolo Hotel in Fortitude Valley to talk comebacks, new singles, and the lessons learned from nearly a decade away.

Seven years after calling it quits, the band are back stronger than ever with their return EP 7 Years and latest single Spare Change — a cathartic sing-along reflecting on burnout, broken tours, and rebuilding with fresh perspective.

Since reuniting, Letters to Lions have sold out multiple headline shows, toured New Zealand, and jumped on festival bills across the country, proving their fanbase never went anywhere. With streaming numbers soaring past 17 million and industry support rallying around them, the band are stepping into a bold new chapter.

Spare Change is both a battle cry and a release — a reminder to young acts to look after themselves first.

Big loves to The Ovolo Hotel, Audio Technica, and the legends at Sprocket Roasters and for making this chat possible.