Grab your FREE tickets to Sydney Opera House Forecourt for NYE 2025

You can now secure free tickets to the Sydney Opera House Forecourt for New Year’s Eve

Sydney Opera House has announced that its free Forecourt vantage point for New Year’s Eve will now be ticketed, with 6,000 spots available for locals and visitors to watch the city’s fireworks.

From this year, the public can register for up to six free tickets when they become available on 26 December. The move aims to make the night safer and more manageable, reducing long queues and crowded entry points while still keeping access free.

The Forecourt will also have a selection of food and drinks, including a fully licensed bar and local food outlets.

Sydney Opera House Chief Customer Officer Jade McKellar said: “The Sydney Opera House is one of the most picturesque, in-demand New Year’s Eve locations anywhere in the world. Entry will still be free, but this ticketing system will guarantee places for Sydneysiders and tourists to watch the incredible fireworks displays from one of the best seats in the city.”

Event details

What: New Year’s Eve 2025, Sydney Opera House Forecourt

When: Entry via Macquarie Street from 12–3pm, 31 December 2025

Tickets: FREE – register at sydneyoperahouse.com