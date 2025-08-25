Six60 to play a once-in-a-lifetime show on the Sydney Opera House steps

New Zealand’s biggest band bring their signature stadium energy to an intimate summer night by the harbour

SIX60, are bringing their stadium-sized energy to one of the world’s most iconic stages – the Sydney Opera House Steps – on Thursday 11 December 2025.

Under the stars at the heart of Sydney Harbour, fans can expect an unforgettable summer night as SIX60 play fan favourites alongside fresh tracks from their upcoming album.

Kicking off the evening is rising R&B star PANIA, whose dreamy, atmospheric sound is set to perfectly warm up the crowd.

SIX60 are no strangers to breaking records—selling out Western Springs Stadium in Auckland, headlining Eden Park, and lighting up Australian stages including the Hordern Pavilion, Riverstage, and a standout halftime set at Accor Stadium.

This December, they’ll mix pop, rock, soul, and reggae with that signature SIX60 energy, all framed by Sydney’s iconic harbour backdrop.

TICKETS:

Show Date: Thursday 11 December 2025

Artist, Live Nation & SOH/Niche Presales: Wed 27 Aug 10:00 AM – Fri 29 Aug 10:00 AM AEST

General On Sale: Fri 29 Aug 11:00 AM AEST

A landmark summer night not to miss – get in early before tickets vanish!