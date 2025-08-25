Ah!Chim!: Goodmorning Pancake’s Deliciously Intimate New EP

Seoul’s indie pop duo serves up five tracks of heartfelt whimsy that explore the magic in life’s messy moments.

Goodmorning Pancake, a Seoul-based indie pop duo formed in 2020 by two fun-loving friends, has crafted a uniquely warm and nostalgic musical identity inspired by slow weekend mornings and the comfort of fluffy pancakes.

Their sound blends dreamy synth layers, gentle guitar lines, and light percussive grooves to create a soft yet vibrant atmosphere that feels both familiar and whimsically offbeat.

Rooted in collaboration and friendship, the duo self-produces everything from recordings to artwork, inviting listeners into their cozy creative world with each release.

Their latest EP, ‘Ah!Chim!’, released on August 25, playfully twists the Korean word for “morning” (아침) into a title that also suggests “Ah! Saliva!,” capturing those in-between moments of craving or zoning out until drool slips.

This theme of fleeting, sincere longing weaves through all five tracks.

‘Goldfish Song’ is a tender love letter from someone who can only watch loyally, like a tiny fish in a bowl.

Lyrically, the track explores the beauty of being present without demanding attention, of offering love through simple observation rather than grand gestures.

‘Betty Botter’ reimagines a tongue-twister into a metaphor for resilience, reminding us that no dough is too messy to make better.

Standing as an anthem of encouragement, ‘Betty Botter’ is both playful and profound in its affirmation that mistakes can be remedied and batter can be made better.

The bossa-flavoured ‘PewPew,’ featuring K-RnB artist SHIRT, playfully depicts sparring with someone you love, feeling more like dancing than fighting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goodmorning Pancake (@goodmorningpancake)

Whereas ‘Moggoji’ holds quiet regret and softness, questioning whether trying harder can restore broken connections, and ‘See You Later Sunflower’ closes the EP with a jazzy voice memo teaser of a song about devotion without expectation.

Entirely self-produced with help from close friends, ‘Ah!Chim!’ balances lightness with depth, silliness with sincerity, offering a collection of intimate feelings often kept unspoken or mumbled through a mouthful of pancakes.

Goodmorning Pancake continues to celebrate everyday tenderness and emotional in-betweens, solidifying their place as storytellers of life’s small, messy, yet beautiful moments.