Dave Rowntree brings No One You Know book tour to Sydney & Melbourne with Bassike

As official media partners of BIGSOUND, we’ll be heading to Brisbane to catch Blur drummer and photographer Dave Rowntree in action — but for Sydneysiders and Melbournians who can’t make it, this is for you: fans still get a chance to experience his No One You Know tour events.

Teaming up with Bassike, Rowntree will celebrate the launch of his new photo book, No One You Know: Dave Rowntree’s Early Blur Photos (out globally September 9, 2025), with intimate fan signings, launch parties, and an exclusive merch capsule only available at the Sydney and Melbourne evenings.

The limited merch capsule features two Universal-Fit tees in black and white, plus one cap style, all featuring graphics pulled straight from Rowntree’s raw analogue photography.

Designed exclusively for the collaboration, the capsule reflects both Bassike’s purpose-driven design ethos and Rowntree’s candid lens on early Blur.

Bassike Presents: No One You Know — Event Details

Sydney | BTWNLNS, 105 Wilson St, Newtown NSW

📖 Fan Signing: 5–6pm

🎉 Book + Merch Launch Party: 6–8pm

RSVP HERE

Melbourne | Bassike QV, 20 Albert Coates Ln, Melbourne VIC

📖 Fan Signing: 5–6pm

🎉 Book + Merch Launch Party: 6–8pm

RSVP HERE