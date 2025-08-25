Zion Garcia & SOLLYY announce joint Aus + NZ headline tour with iPod

Zion Garcia & SOLLYY bring The Film Star Left His Heart Out West tour to Aus + NZ

Western Sydney multi-hyphenates Zion Garcia and SOLLYY are taking their uncompromising DIY rap and boundary-pushing beats across Australia and New Zealand this spring.

The pair today announced their co-headline The Film Star Left His Heart Out West Tour, kicking off September 21 in Boorloo/Perth and wrapping October 4 in Eora/Sydney.

Joining them across all dates is iPod – a cosmic wildcard “beached up from outer space to save Aus-rap” – bringing extra fire to an already stacked bill.

The tour follows a huge year for both artists: Zion Garcia is gearing up to release his bold new mixtape The New Film Star (out August 29), while SOLLYY continues the momentum of his debut full-length I LEFT MYY HEART OUT WEST.

Both artists, key members of the Full Circle collective, have carved out unique lanes with their unapologetic voices and community-driven artistry.

Expect raw lyricism, experimental production, and a celebration of Western Sydney’s thriving creative scene – now breaking wide open across the Tasman.

The Film Star Left His Heart Out West Tour Dates

Sun 21 Sep – Boorloo / Perth – The Bird

Fri 26 Sep – Tāmaki Makaurau / Auckland – Whammy Bar*

Sun 28 Sep – Meanjin / Brisbane – Black Bear Lodge

Fri 03 Oct – Naarm / Melbourne – Shotkickers

Sat 04 Oct – Eora / Sydney – Lansdowne Hotel

presented by ZIPS