Aotearoa’s own rap duo Church and AP continue to go from strength to strength.

Fresh off their latest single Pak N Save, Church & AP stepped into Happy HQ for a Live From Happy Superstar Session.

Joined by producer/DJ Sollyy (who’s been killing it off the back of I Left Myy Heart Out West), Church & AP cooked up a fully-formed track in under 12 hours, with the cameras rolling the whole way through.

As Sollyy says, “Pressure makes diamonds.”

