Church & AP and Sollyy perform
‘Monkey See, Monkey Do’
WITH SPECIAL THANKS TO
Together and in collaboration with Happy Mag and adidas, Church & AP and Sollyy brought their A-Game to our Live From Happy Superstar Sessions
Aotearoa’s own rap duo Church and AP continue to go from strength to strength.
Fresh off their latest single Pak N Save, Church & AP stepped into Happy HQ for a Live From Happy Superstar Session.
Joined by producer/DJ Sollyy (who’s been killing it off the back of I Left Myy Heart Out West), Church & AP cooked up a fully-formed track in under 12 hours, with the cameras rolling the whole way through.
As Sollyy says, “Pressure makes diamonds.”
This is Live From Happy: Superstar Sessions, powered by adidas Originals, where artists show up and create without limits.