We’re Official Media Partners for BIGSOUND 2025

Happy is an official media partner for BIGSOUND 2025!

From September 2–5, Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley will host 130+ artists, 100+ industry leaders, and 70+ panels and events across 18 venues.

Rising stars like WAFIA, Inkabee, Kaiit, Sunsick Daisy, Mid Drift, Fred Leone, and The Tullamarines are set to light up stages.

Panels this year include Briggs in conversation with Kobie Dee, Barkaa navigating fame, Mallrat on her creative process, Tash Sultana reflecting on global tours, TikTok and Spotify masterclasses, and insights from Darcus Beese OBE.

As media partners, we’ll be there to cover the highlights, standout performances, exclusive interviews, and the behind-the-scenes moments that make BIGSOUND a launchpad for the next wave of music greatness.

Stay tuned – this one’s going to be epic. 👀