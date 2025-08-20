The Bob Moog Foundation is giving fans a once-in-a-lifetime chance to witness synth history

Watch Bob Moog’s Legendary 2005 Panel Live This August

The Bob Moog Foundation is bringing a historic conversation to screens worldwide with the Synth Legends livestream on August 21st, commemorating the 20th anniversary of Bob Moog’s passing.

Originally filmed on April 19, 2005, in Los Angeles, this never-before-streamed panel captures Moog’s final public appearance, alongside synth pioneers Tom Oberheim, Dave Smith, and Marcus Ryle, moderated by Roger Linn.

The 98-minute remastered symposium gives viewers a rare glimpse into each innovator’s journey, from early experimentation to the development of instruments that shaped modern music.

The panel culminates in a lively group Q&A, showcasing the camaraderie and insight of some of the industry’s most influential voices.

Fans won’t just watch history—they’ll interact with it. During the livestream, Oberheim, Denise Smith, Ryle, and Michelle Moog-Koussa will be active in the chat, answering questions and sharing behind-the-scenes stories from that pivotal day.

The event will stream at 8 PM EDT on the Bob Moog Foundation YouTube channel, offering both longtime synth enthusiasts and newcomers a chance to witness the magic and legacy of Moog’s innovations. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to experience a milestone in electronic music history.