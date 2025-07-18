Tony Hawk’s Personal Playlist: How Fontaines D.C. & IDLES Landed in Pro Skater 3+4

The inside story of Pro Skater’s most divisive playlist yet.

Tony Hawk didn’t just lend his name to Pro Skater 3+4, he curated part of its rebellious soundtrack!

In a recent BBC interview, the skate legend revealed he handpicked modern punk acts Fontaines D.C. (“Boys in the Better Land”), IDLES (“Gift Horse”), and post-punk pioneers X-Ray Spex (“Identity”) for the game’s 60+ track lineup.

“I managed to throw in bands I’m stoked on,” Hawk said, blending nostalgia with fresh energy.

While 10 classics from the original games return, the soundtrack leans into new voices like Run the Jewels and Kendrick Lamar, sparking backlash from fans mourning cuts like Alien Ant Farm’s “Wish.” Hawk defended the shift: “Discovery is half the fun.”

The next wave of #THPS music is here! The Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 3 + 4 soundtrack just got even more epic. Listen now on @spotify! https://t.co/Zmiif7Rys4 pic.twitter.com/WWjWsFdokl — Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater (@TonyHawkTheGame) March 27, 2025

Activision’s Christopher Wilson called the mix a “love letter” to skate culture, one that’s as much about underground radio vibes as ollies.