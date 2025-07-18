[gtranslate]
Tony Hawk’s Personal Playlist: How Fontaines D.C. & IDLES Landed in Pro Skater 3+4

by Alex Cooper

The inside story of Pro Skater’s most divisive playlist yet.

Tony Hawk didn’t just lend his name to Pro Skater 3+4, he curated part of its rebellious soundtrack!

In a recent BBC interview, the skate legend revealed he handpicked modern punk acts Fontaines D.C. (“Boys in the Better Land”), IDLES (“Gift Horse”), and post-punk pioneers X-Ray Spex (“Identity”) for the game’s 60+ track lineup.

tony hawk pro skater 3+4 remaster soundtrack 2025 backlash playlist

“I managed to throw in bands I’m stoked on,” Hawk said, blending nostalgia with fresh energy.

While 10 classics from the original games return, the soundtrack leans into new voices like Run the Jewels and Kendrick Lamar, sparking backlash from fans mourning cuts like Alien Ant Farm’s “Wish.” Hawk defended the shift: “Discovery is half the fun.”

Activision’s Christopher Wilson called the mix a “love letter” to skate culture, one that’s as much about underground radio vibes as ollies.

