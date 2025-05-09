Dust off your Vans – Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 Soundtrack is Finally Here 

Skate kids, punk diehards, and nostalgia-chasers—your prayers have been answered.

The full soundtrack for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 has finally dropped and it’s a glorious blend of old-school chaos and fresh adrenaline.

Curated with the same no-rules, all-vibes energy that made the original games iconic, the playlist (now live on Spotify) features everything from genre-defining legends to newer face-melters.

Think AFI, Mastodon, Drain, CKY, KRS-One, The Distillers, and a whole bunch of high-octane ragers that’ll make you want to grab your board and find the nearest parking lot to shred.

In typical Tony Hawk fashion, the rollout came with style—blowing up on Instagram with clips from pro skaters like Nyjah Huston and Curren Caples vibing to the new playlist. Whether it’s a backyard ramp session or a handrail-heavy street mission, the soundtrack hits excatly like it should – fast and hard.

And it’s not just about the throwbacks. Alongside THPS staples, you’ll find some wildcards and fresh additions that show this isn’t just a nostalgia trip—it’s a reminder that skate culture is still evolving and still loud as hell.

Check out the full tracklist on Spotify.

BRB, we’re dusting off our Vans and queuing up “The Boy Who Destroyed the World.”