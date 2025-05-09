Caroline Polachek wrote a song for Death Stranding 2

Caroline Polachek’s latest track was made for ghosts, gamers, and gorgeous post-apocalyptic beaches.

Caroline Polachek has joined the ranks of cryptic dream-weavers with her brand new track “On the Beach,” written specifically for Death Stranding 2: On The Beach — yes, that’s the real title.

And honestly? It makes sense. Who better to soundtrack a lonely, otherworldly coastline full of ghosts and goo than the queen of ethereal emotional spirals?

In a plot twist worthy of a Kojima cutscene, it turns out that Hideo Kojima (the eccentric genius behind Death Stranding, Metal Gear Solid, and general “what did I just watch?” energy) was introduced to Polachek’s music by Roger Pokorny from Kinda Funny.

Picture this: last August, a trip to Japan, a gifted vinyl of Desire, I Want To Turn Into You, and a mutual love for things that are deeply strange but beautiful. Kojima was smitten. Polachek, apparently, slid into his DMs (in a friendly way), and the rest is surreal video game music history.

“She works very fast,” Kojima says in a recent interview. “You heard her song when you saw the Plate Gate — it’s called On the Beach.”

We haven’t heard the full thing yet (we’re impatiently pacing the shoreline), but if it’s anything like her past work, expect glitchy synths, melancholic chords, and maybe some ghostly whispers floating in the wind. It’s not Caroline’s first dive into cinematic pop, but it’s definitely her most post-apocalyptic.

So next time you’re trudging through a dystopian beachscape with a BB pod strapped to your chest, just know that Polachek’s haunting lullaby is there to keep you company. Somehow, it all feels very right.