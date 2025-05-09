WAM Announces Nominees for 2025 – Adrian Dzvuke, ICONYX, & Lachy John And The Red Bellies

There’s something in the WA water (and it’s not just salt and sand)
West Australian Music (WAM) has just dropped its list of 2025 Song of the Year nominees, and it’s jammed with heartbreakers, scrappy punk gems, and experimental daydreams.
With over 800 songs submitted across 17 categories—from jazz to metal to dreamy bedroom-pop—this year’s comp is a love letter to the glorious heart beat of WA’s music scene.
Flying high on the WAM nominee list is First Nations star ICONYX, picking up three nods, followed closely by hometown faves Adrian Dzvuke and Joan & The Giants.
Judged by a mix of local and national music folk, the Song of the Year isn’t about who’s got the biggest following, but whose tunes tug the hardest at your gut (and maybe your dancing shoes too).
This year also introduces a new category, A Song for Sophie—a tender space for under-25 songwriters diving deep into emotional waters. The winner scores some sweet mentoring from Jodi from San Cisco, plus a tidy cash prize. Not bad for baring your soul.
The grand finale? An awards night on June 18 at Freo.Social—think fairy lights, maybe a tear or two, and enough talent to fill your next ten playlists. Winners get prize money, studio time, and the kind of warm fuzzies that come from being recognised by your peers and heroes alike. Tickets here.
So chuck the nominee playlist on, let your ears wander, and maybe fall in love with your next favourite artist from just down the road. WA, you’ve outdone yourself.
WAM Song of the Year 2025 – Full List of Nominees
ACT BELONG COMMIT
-
Blak on Trak – ICONYX
-
Creature Comfort – Call Me Charlie
-
Keep A Little Faith – Hope River Road
-
Magic – Lachy John and The Red Bellies
-
Somewhere in the Middle – Tracey Barnett
A SONG FOR SOPHIE
-
Afternoons in the Graveyard – Ella Grace
-
Angel – Missy
-
BE MY MAN – Amberley Maryellen
-
hard to believe – Liz-Zard
-
Lost Again – Misticia
BLUES/ROOTS
-
Everything – Blue and Bird
-
Lost Again – Misticia
-
Somebody Told Me – Tanya Hemi
-
Someday, Somewhere – Savanah Solomon
-
These Long Drives – Danella
COUNTRY
-
Cyclones – Danni K
-
Devil’s Got Me Made – South 76
-
Indian Ocean Road – Helen Townsend
-
Wild Card – Whiskey Jack
-
Wiley Blue – Adele Oliver
ELECTRONIC
-
Buon Giorno – Kayps & Calvin Bennett
-
Flip Side – Indigo Hearts
-
Recession Pop – RinRin
-
say what you want – Adrian Dzvuke
-
Waiting – Ownlife
EXPERIMENTAL
-
Echoes in Flight – samarobryn
-
Flood (Interlude) – Holli Scott
-
Harmony of Rhapsody on 8.5 by 4 – Avra Banerjee
-
Love Chants – Josten Myburgh (performed with the Prague Quiet Music Collective)
-
The Journey – Jack Maher
FOLK
-
Boys Don’t Cry – Finn Pearson Band
-
Content but I Find – Sophie Lilah
-
Fade – Isabella Radici
-
Let’s Be Real – Danella
-
Wild Card – Whiskey Jack
GLOBAL
-
Call Me – Rochelle O’Reilly
-
Classically Perth – Avra Banerjee
-
Dance Again – Kol Nafshi
-
Green Fields of Eire – Theatre 180
-
Kayamba – Tchéga
HEAVY/METAL
-
Atman/Brahman – NEOMANTRA
-
Black Moon Medicine – Mayatrix & The Psychics
-
ChainsawGirl – RinRin
-
CRITICAL HIT – Indigo Blaze
-
Hummingbird – Broken Hymns
HIP-HOP/RNB
-
enough for me – Elianie
-
Peripheral – Madoc Plane
-
Prophase – Zafty
-
Pull Away – Lana Burford
-
say what you want – Adrian Dzvuke
JAZZ
-
Back the Way We Came – Holli Scott
-
Dance Again – Kol Nafshi
-
Hope is the Thing with Feathers – Jessica Carlton
-
i don’t mind – Ethan French
-
Riah – Drea
OUTSTANDING INDIGENOUS
-
Blak on Trak – ICONYX
-
Cut Me Up – Kayps & Calvin Bennett
-
Landslide – Boox Kid
-
Magic – Lachy John and The Red Bellies
-
Take Me Home – Emma & AJ
OUTSTANDING REGIONAL
-
Cuss the Black Dog – Darren Gillis
-
Lay Low – Kris Nelson
-
Missy’s Room – Missy
-
The Hunger – Brightsider ft. Lemon Myrtle
-
Wiley Blue – Adele Oliver
POP
-
Bleed – EDIE
-
Brown Hair Green Eyes – Gianni Capri
-
By Your Side – Dune Cartel
-
Floating – Have A Good Day ft. Drea
-
How Could You? – Joan & The Giants
PUNK/HARDCORE
-
Backseat – Increment
-
Booze Cruise – STIKZ
-
Death Of Us All – Crosscheck
-
D.U.I – The Gremlins
-
Guilt_emo_rs_song.mp3 – RATSALAD
ROCK
-
Medicate – Zac Mawson
-
P’s Get Degrees – Helena.
-
Still Breathing – Joan & The Giants
-
Water from the Stars – Red Temples
-
Worth It – Daisy Park
SCHOOLS 14 & UNDER
-
Apologies – Finley James
-
Daisy Chain – Charlie Daniels
-
My Dad Bought Me A Car – The Dependants
-
Promises – Imogen Whyte
-
Stand Up – Skye Colcott
SCHOOLS 15–18
-
Blak on Trak – ICONYX
-
my mind – Elianie
-
Seven Months Ago – Birdland
-
Stereo – Angelina Curtis
-
The Last Fairy – Charli Rose