WAM Announces Nominees for 2025 – Adrian Dzvuke, ICONYX, & Lachy John And The Red Bellies

There’s something in the WA water (and it’s not just salt and sand)

West Australian Music (WAM) has just dropped its list of 2025 Song of the Year nominees, and it’s jammed with heartbreakers, scrappy punk gems, and experimental daydreams.

With over 800 songs submitted across 17 categories—from jazz to metal to dreamy bedroom-pop—this year’s comp is a love letter to the glorious heart beat of WA’s music scene.

Flying high on the WAM nominee list is First Nations star ICONYX, picking up three nods, followed closely by hometown faves Adrian Dzvuke and Joan & The Giants.

Judged by a mix of local and national music folk, the Song of the Year isn’t about who’s got the biggest following, but whose tunes tug the hardest at your gut (and maybe your dancing shoes too).

This year also introduces a new category, A Song for Sophie—a tender space for under-25 songwriters diving deep into emotional waters. The winner scores some sweet mentoring from Jodi from San Cisco, plus a tidy cash prize. Not bad for baring your soul.

The grand finale? An awards night on June 18 at Freo.Social—think fairy lights, maybe a tear or two, and enough talent to fill your next ten playlists. Winners get prize money, studio time, and the kind of warm fuzzies that come from being recognised by your peers and heroes alike. Tickets here.

So chuck the nominee playlist on, let your ears wander, and maybe fall in love with your next favourite artist from just down the road. WA, you’ve outdone yourself.

WAM Song of the Year 2025 – Full List of Nominees

ACT BELONG COMMIT

Blak on Trak – ICONYX

Creature Comfort – Call Me Charlie

Keep A Little Faith – Hope River Road

Magic – Lachy John and The Red Bellies

Somewhere in the Middle – Tracey Barnett

A SONG FOR SOPHIE

Afternoons in the Graveyard – Ella Grace

Angel – Missy

BE MY MAN – Amberley Maryellen

hard to believe – Liz-Zard

Lost Again – Misticia

BLUES/ROOTS

Everything – Blue and Bird

Lost Again – Misticia

Somebody Told Me – Tanya Hemi

Someday, Somewhere – Savanah Solomon

These Long Drives – Danella

COUNTRY

Cyclones – Danni K

Devil’s Got Me Made – South 76

Indian Ocean Road – Helen Townsend

Wild Card – Whiskey Jack

Wiley Blue – Adele Oliver

ELECTRONIC

Buon Giorno – Kayps & Calvin Bennett

Flip Side – Indigo Hearts

Recession Pop – RinRin

say what you want – Adrian Dzvuke

Waiting – Ownlife

EXPERIMENTAL

Echoes in Flight – samarobryn

Flood (Interlude) – Holli Scott

Harmony of Rhapsody on 8.5 by 4 – Avra Banerjee

Love Chants – Josten Myburgh (performed with the Prague Quiet Music Collective)

The Journey – Jack Maher

FOLK

Boys Don’t Cry – Finn Pearson Band

Content but I Find – Sophie Lilah

Fade – Isabella Radici

Let’s Be Real – Danella

Wild Card – Whiskey Jack

GLOBAL

Call Me – Rochelle O’Reilly

Classically Perth – Avra Banerjee

Dance Again – Kol Nafshi

Green Fields of Eire – Theatre 180

Kayamba – Tchéga

HEAVY/METAL

Atman/Brahman – NEOMANTRA

Black Moon Medicine – Mayatrix & The Psychics

ChainsawGirl – RinRin

CRITICAL HIT – Indigo Blaze

Hummingbird – Broken Hymns

HIP-HOP/RNB

enough for me – Elianie

Peripheral – Madoc Plane

Prophase – Zafty

Pull Away – Lana Burford

say what you want – Adrian Dzvuke

JAZZ

Back the Way We Came – Holli Scott

Dance Again – Kol Nafshi

Hope is the Thing with Feathers – Jessica Carlton

i don’t mind – Ethan French

Riah – Drea

OUTSTANDING INDIGENOUS

Blak on Trak – ICONYX

Cut Me Up – Kayps & Calvin Bennett

Landslide – Boox Kid

Magic – Lachy John and The Red Bellies

Take Me Home – Emma & AJ

OUTSTANDING REGIONAL

Cuss the Black Dog – Darren Gillis

Lay Low – Kris Nelson

Missy’s Room – Missy

The Hunger – Brightsider ft. Lemon Myrtle

Wiley Blue – Adele Oliver

POP

Bleed – EDIE

Brown Hair Green Eyes – Gianni Capri

By Your Side – Dune Cartel

Floating – Have A Good Day ft. Drea

How Could You? – Joan & The Giants

PUNK/HARDCORE

Backseat – Increment

Booze Cruise – STIKZ

Death Of Us All – Crosscheck

D.U.I – The Gremlins

Guilt_emo_rs_song.mp3 – RATSALAD

ROCK

Medicate – Zac Mawson

P’s Get Degrees – Helena.

Still Breathing – Joan & The Giants

Water from the Stars – Red Temples

Worth It – Daisy Park

SCHOOLS 14 & UNDER

Apologies – Finley James

Daisy Chain – Charlie Daniels

My Dad Bought Me A Car – The Dependants

Promises – Imogen Whyte

Stand Up – Skye Colcott

SCHOOLS 15–18