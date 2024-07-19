Joan & The Giants, the indie alt-pop band from Perth, Western Australia, are making a big noise in the music scene with their heartfelt sound and relatable lyrics.

Recently, they took out first place in our very own Needle In The Hay comp and dropped by Noise Machines Studio to perform their winning track, “Born In The Wrong Time.”

“Born in the Wrong Time” beautifully captures the feeling many have of being out of place in our fast-paced, tech-driven world.

With a blend of indie and classic rock, the song features catchy melodies and nostalgic themes. The lyrics speak to the experience of feeling overwhelmed by modern life and yearning for a simpler, more genuine time.

Led by the talented vocalist Grace Newton-Wordsworth and Nyul Nyul musician Aaron Birch, along with band members Riley Sutton and Liam Olsen, Joan & The Giants have quickly become a beloved presence in the Australian music scene. Their emotionally charged songs like “Born in the Wrong Time” and their latest single “Feels Like Heartache” really connect with listeners, capturing the essence of today’s struggles and dreams.

Their lively performances and features on Triple J Unearthed and Spotify playlists have helped them gain a strong following. Sharing the stage with artists like Tones and I and P!nk, and landing a support slot for US pop icon Belinda Carlisle, are just some of the highlights boosting their national recognition.

Joan & The Giants are definitely a band to watch.

Follow Joan & The Giants on Instagram for tour updates and more.

