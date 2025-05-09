Lemonade & Loudness: How Gadfly Turns Oppression Into Ferocious Rock

From Tehran’s restrictions to Canadian stages, Homa Khoshnavaz channels feminine rage into blistering psychedelic rock

Gadfly, formed by Iranian artist Homa Khoshnavaz, is a visceral response to systemic oppression, particularly against women in her homeland, the project channels raw fury into a sound that’s equal parts chaotic and hypnotic.

Their music—a volatile mix of noisy psychedelia and pummelling rock—serves as both protest and catharsis, with live shows that leave audiences breathless.

Their latest single, “Lemonade,” epitomises Gadfly’s ethos: a track that swings between thrashing intensity and dreamlike fragility, embodying what Homa calls “soft rage.”

It’s a song born from personal reckoning, its lyrics echoing internal battles and bitter resilience.

In this interview, Homa peels back the layers of Gadfly’s creative process, the unapologetic femme energy driving their sound, and why rock music “should be dominated by women.”

From Tehran’s restrictions to Vancouver’s DIY scene, her journey reflects music’s power to carve spaces for defiance—and fleeting moments of freedom.

Listen to “Lemonade” here.

HAPPY: “Lemonade” is a fierce, high-energy track that blends heavy riffs, thrashing drums, and raw vocals—yet there’s also a dreamlike haze to it, something both tender and crushing.

What was the creative process behind this song?

GADFLY: Nigel had the demo pretty much ready before I started working on it.

I got more inspired to do lyrics for it at first and based on that, I made sure the tones I chose worked well with vocals.

The whole writing process was me and Nigel bouncing ideas off of each other while keeping the demo somewhat intact.

I would say this song was very much the beginning of how our sound is starting to change while keeping our roots.

I’m very happy with how it turned out, especially changing the chorus last minute in the studio worked very well.

HAPPY: Homa, you’ve described Gadfly as an outlet for anger and frustration, particularly about the treatment of women in Iran.

“Lemonade” explores “soft rage”—that simmering, quiet kind of fury. How does this track channel that emotion, and what do you hope listeners take from it?

GADFLY: I would say maybe the lyrics are more about that, again the song itself was me and Nigel writing together.

I think the lyrics seem like a conversation or an argument, maybe with myself the two sides of me having a fight which makes it more soft because it’s a continuous argument one would have with themselves but at the same time, I hope listeners take whatever they want from it.

I want them to give any meaning they want to the song that helps put themselves in it.

HAPPY: The track has these intense, pummeling moments but also slower, shimmering breakdowns—like a push-and-pull between chaos and control.

How do you balance aggression and melody, or vulnerability and power, when crafting Gadfly’s music?

GADFLY: I don’t. I don’t think there is anything balanced about this project, it’s all just constant pure emotion.

Our emotions dictate the songs.

HAPPY: Gadfly’s live performances are known for being sweat-inducing and electrifying.

What’s the audience reaction like when you’re playing?

GADFLY: I think they enjoy it.

My eyes are usually closed and or looking away but when I peek in the reactions are always what I like to see having fun dancing even when nothing is right in life, a moment of freedom.

The same way I feel when I go to a show to watch my favourite bands.

HAPPY: What got you into making music in the first place?

Was there a specific moment that pulled you in, or was it a gradual build?

GADFLY: I don’t know, I always wanted to since I could remember.

I definitely became more obsessed with music and art when I was around 14/15 but it was kind of an on and off thing because of lack of freedom back in Iran, but when I moved I wanted to do this so it just became the main thing.

HAPPY: “Lemonade” feels like a sonic explosion of defiance—raw, urgent, and cathartic.

You’ve said it came from a moment of personal reckoning. What ignited the creation of this track?

GADFLY: The bitterness of life I guess, how you can keep trying yet see no results.

That’s why we chose the name lemonade, sour yet sweet and refreshing.

HAPPY: The song builds to a crashing climax before fading out—like a release of pent-up energy.

What does that sonic journey represent to you?

GADFLY: It’s like a thought loop that you get stuck in, it keeps getting worse and worse until you let go.

I think the end part of the song kinda represents that well, but at the same time it can be a good thing, it can just be a climax.

HAPPY: As an Iranian-Canadian artist, how has the Canadian music scene influenced or supported Gadfly’s work?

GADFLY: Actually, I’m still not a Canadian yet! So I don’t really know how it influences me.

It just does and saying anything else would be a lie, the support is good and we have a lot of beautiful souls around us who, no matter what, show up and show us love!

Those people have probably been the biggest influence since I’ve moved, not so much any cultural or political influence.

HAPPY: The band’s sound has been described as “angry femme energy,” but “Lemonade” also embraces quiet defiance and emotional depth.

How do you see Gadfly contributing to the conversation around women in heavy music—a space often dominated by men?

GADFLY: Women do it better, especially when it comes to performing with anger.

I think rock music should be dominated by women at this point in time.

I think we’re a good example. I don’t see us as that heavy but because of the angry femme rage of the band WE ARE HEAVY.

We don’t use a lot of crazy heavy riffs but the feeling is still there and I think women can do that better.

The story of women in heavy rock genres is still being written.

HAPPY: What’s next for Gadfly?

Are there new sounds, themes, or directions you’re excited to explore after “Lemonade”?

GADFLY: YES, we’re doing only singles this year to find exactly what we’re going to do with our next album.

Not sure yet but maybe it gradually shows while more of these songs come out, right now it’s like a journey and we’re in it.

HAPPY: Lastly, what makes you happy?

GADFLY: I don’t know anymore, I’ve struggled with this a lot recently. Freedom?