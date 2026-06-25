Iran’s president honoured for his decades in medicine

It’s not every day a president receives a medical honour for actual medical work.

Long before he became president of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian spent decades in operating theatres.

This week, that medical career was recognised in Pakistan with an honorary fellowship in cardiac surgery during his official state visit to Islamabad.

The award was presented by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on behalf of the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP), the country’s leading postgraduate medical institution.

While some early reports described the recognition as an honorary doctorate, Pezeshkian actually received an Honorary Fellowship in Cardiac Surgery, a distinction recognising his decades of work as a surgeon, educator and public health advocate.

Unlike many world leaders who receive honorary academic awards after taking office, Pezeshkian built his reputation in medicine long before entering politics.

He trained as a cardiac surgeon, later served as Rector of Tabriz University of Medical Sciences, and went on to become Iran’s Minister of Health before eventually being elected president.

According to the CPSP, the fellowship acknowledges his lifelong contributions to medicine, healthcare research, medical education, public health and community service.

The ceremony also carried diplomatic weight. Pakistan and Iran have shared periods of both cooperation and cross-border tensions over the years, making high-profile gestures like this an opportunity to reinforce goodwill between the neighbouring nations.

During Pezeshkian’s visit, the two governments also held talks on expanding trade, strengthening border cooperation and increasing collaboration in healthcare, education and regional development.

For all the political symbolism surrounding the visit, the fellowship itself recognised something much older than Pezeshkian’s presidency: the years he spent saving lives before leading a country.