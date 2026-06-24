Cigarettes After Sex drummer catches flak for comments about Olivia Rodrigo’s women-only festival lineup

Turning down the invite he never received?

The Cigarettes After Sex drummer, Jacob Tomsky, is receiving some pretty serious flak online.

It all started after he reportedly commented on a video of Olivia Rodrigo discussing her upcoming all-women festival lineup on Good Morning America.

The Lilith-fair inspired festival features huge acts like Bikini Kill, Chappell Roan, and Stevie Knicks, and 100% of the proceeds will go to charity.

It’s a love letter to women in music.

Under the video, though, the indie-pop musician allegedly commented (and has since deleted) that “we will not be there lol tf.”

Another commenter asked what he meant by that, likely due to the fact that he is in an all-male band, and thus it wasn’t really a question if he would or would not be appearing on the lineup.

To that, he apparently responded that the video seems like a forced ad for the festival, and that he’s merely pointing out that his band will not be performing.

Well, maybe he is just stating the facts, but also, it’s not like anyone thought he would be performing in the first place.

Anyways, the festival is set to go down on August 29th at Irvine’s Great Park, and tickets are on sale soon.