The Harry Styles tour is changing some important rules at Wembley Stadium

The UK is about to experience its hottest June days on record.

Temperature highs are expected to hit mid 30C, and are set to rise through the week, potentially reaching 40C.

It’s important to note that that’s less than one degree below the UK’s warmest ever temperature reading.

And clearly, that is not great news for Harry Styles, who is in the midst of a historic 12 night residency at Wembley stadium for his Together, Together tour.

In accordance with the unprecedented heat, Wembley has implemented some rule changes for Styles’ Tuesday show in London.

Doors for these shows will open at 5pm.

Then, support act Shania Twain will grace the stage at 6.55, followed by Styles, at around 8:15.

The whole show will wrap up by 10:30.

That is certainly a long time to be standing, so here are the new rules:

Metal and hard plastic water bottles will now be allowed inside to be filled at free refill stations.

Bottled water sold inside will be half price.

Free sun cream will also be made available at all info points.

So, if you’re heading to these shows, make sure to stay hydrated, wear sun-safe clothing, and take breaks!

For the crowd, Styles’, and Shania Twain’s sake, we’re glad these rules have been made.