One Control (Pedal Month 2026)

Noah Robertson takes three One Control family pedals for a spin

For this Pedal Month session, we handed the guitar to Noah Robertson and lined up three very different boxes from the One Control family.

At just 16 years old, Noah already plays with the kind of feel that makes a demo useful. No overcooked noodling, no hiding behind the gear, just clean phrasing, dynamics and enough attack to hear what each pedal is really doing.

The three pedals in question were the BJFE Shades of Green Overdrive from One Control, the Relaxing Walrus Delay from Animals Pedal and the Muffin Reverb from Effects Bakery. Together, they make a tidy little chain: drive, delay and space.

First up was the BJFE Shades of Green Overdrive, a serious little green machine with a lot more going on than the colour might suggest. It started life as a broader Tube Screamer style idea, but the Deluxe version pushes well beyond that familiar mid hump lane. With Vol, Drive, Lows, 2K, 4K and Treble controls, it gives you far more control over how the overdrive sits against the guitar and amp.

That extra EQ matters. The Lows control fattens the signal before the drive section, while the 2K, 4K and Treble controls shape the top end after the clipping. In practice, that means you can keep the bite without turning the sound harsh, or push the body without making everything cloudy.

Noah leaned into the pedal’s touch response nicely, moving from cleaner pushed amp tones into thicker drive without losing the guitar’s character. It’s the kind of overdrive that rewards hands more than settings, which is usually a good sign.

Next came the Animals Pedal Relaxing Walrus Delay, which keeps things much simpler. Blend, Time and Repeat. That is it.

The Walrus has a vintage analog delay flavour, but it does not feel murky or overly soft. At shorter settings, it gives the guitar a bit of slap and width. Push the time and repeats further and it starts moving into more obvious echo territory, with enough warmth to sit behind the part rather than fighting it.

It can also self oscillate, which is always fun when used responsibly and occasionally more fun when used irresponsibly. Noah kept it musical, letting the repeats fill the gaps between phrases and give the demo a bit of movement.

Finally, the Effects Bakery Muffin Reverb brought the room around the guitar. It’s a compact, very direct reverb pedal with three core modes: Room, Spring and Hall. Reverb controls the level of the effect, Decay handles the tail, and the mode switch does the rest.

Room gives you the practical always on ambience. Spring brings the classic amp style wobble and drip. Hall opens things up for slower, wider parts. It’s not trying to be a giant ambient workstation, which is part of the charm. It gives you the sounds most players actually reach for, in a small format, without turning the demo into a menu dive.

Across the three pedals, the thing that stood out was how playable the setup felt. The Shades of Green gave Noah the push and shape, the Relaxing Walrus added time and movement, and the Muffin Reverb gave the whole thing enough space to breathe.