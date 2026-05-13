Here is the setlist for Harry Styles Together Together tour 2026

Harry Styles’ Together, Together tour setlist leans disco-heavy with deep cuts and fan favourites

Harry Styles is gearing up to hit the road again, and the Together, Together tour is already shaping up as his most cohesive live era yet.

Built around his fourth album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally., the setlist looks set to swap the soft-rock sway of Love On Tour for something brighter, punchier, and a lot more dancefloor-ready.

The tour is slated to kick off on May 16, 2026, at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, where this 24-song structure is expected to make its live debut.

Based on recent “One Night Only” shows and early previews, Harry’s leaning into a disco-forward format – gospel choirs, extended grooves, and a few deep-cut curveballs for longtime fans.

Harry Styles Together, Together Tour Setlist (2026)

Aperture (with House Gospel Choir)

American Girls

Ready, Steady, Go!

Are You Listening Yet?

Taste Back

The Waiting Game

Season 2 Weight Loss (with House Gospel Choir)

Coming Up Roses (with strings)

Pop

Dance No More (extended, with band introductions)

Paint by Numbers (with House Gospel Choir)

Carla’s Song

Daydreaming / Golden (medley)

Adore You

Matilda

Satellite

Late Night Talking

What Makes You Beautiful (One Direction cover)

Encore:

From the Dining Table (acoustic)



Watermelon Sugar



As It Was



Sign of the Times (with strings)

Encore 2:



Aperture (Reprise)



Kiwi

Outside the setlist, the scale is massive. Harry’s juggling festival appearances with a huge 12-night run at Wembley Stadium and a multi-night residency at Madison Square Garden later this year — a clear step up even from the already enormous Love On Tour.

If early shows are anything to go by, Together, Together is a full reset of how Harry Styles wants his live show to feel: communal, high-energy, and built for people who came to dance as much as sing along.

Check out his website for more tour info.