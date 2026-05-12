The Waterboys lean into Dennis Hopper and “Big Music” classics on their current AUS/NZ tour

Mike Scott and co split the set between fan favourites, a full concept suite, and a big, emotional finale

The The Waterboys are in the middle of a pretty special run across Australia and New Zealand right now – one that feels less like a greatest hits lap and more like a fully mapped-out narrative.

This tour is built around their latest concept record Life, Death and Dennis Hopper, and the live show reflects that ambition.

Recent dates (including Perth on May 11–12) show a three-part structure: a nostalgic opening run, a full Dennis Hopper suite, then a euphoric “Big Music” finish that leans hard into legacy.

It’s theatrical, a little sprawling, and exactly the kind of setlist that makes sense for a band that’s never really done things the simple way.

The Waterboys “Life, Death and Dennis Hopper” Tour Setlist

Me and Paul (Willie Nelson cover)

Glastonbury Song

How Long Will I Love You?

Medicine Bow

Be My Enemy or A Girl Called Johnny

Fisherman’s Blues

This Is the Sea

Kansas (featuring video intro/cameo by Steve Earle)

Live in the Moment, Baby

The Tourist

Blues for Terry Southern

Hopper’s on Top (Genius)

Transcendental Peruvian Blues

Michelle (Always Stay)

Ten Years Gone

I Don’t Know How I Made It

The Passing of Hopper

Don’t Bang the Drum

Spirit

The Pan Within

The Whole of the Moon (often mashed with Sly & The Family Stone’s “Everyday People”)

Purple Rain (Prince cover) or And a Bang on the Ear

The Waterboys Aussie Tour Dates (2026)

May 11–12 — Perth

May 14 — Adelaide

May 16 — Melbourne

May 17 — Sydney

May 19 — Brisbane

May 21 — Auckland

May 23 — Wellington

What changes next

This version of the show won’t stick around forever. By August/September 2026, the band pivot to a completely different format: the Fisherman’s Blues Revue tour across the UK and Europe.

That run is expected to swap out the conceptual arc for something more rootsy and archival, with Steve Earle and longtime collaborator Steve Wickham joining, and a heavier focus on Fisherman’s Blues material and the upcoming Atlantic Rain archive release.

So if you’re catching them in Australia right now, you’re getting a pretty specific moment in the band’s evolution, part retrospective, part concept theatre, and still very capable of blowing the roof off with ‘The Whole of the Moon’ when it counts.

Check out The Waterboys tour dates here.