LEGO reveals massive Minas Tirith set – its biggest Lord of the Rings build yet

The White City gets the deluxe treatment, with 8,000+ pieces and a price tag to match

The beacons are lit. LEGO has officially unveiled its biggest Lord of the Rings set to date, a towering recreation of Minas Tirith that lands just in time for the franchise’s 25th anniversary.

Dubbed Icons The Lord of the Rings: Minas Tirith (11377), the set clocks in at a hefty 8,278 pieces, overtaking previous giants like Rivendell and Barad-dûr. It’s less a casual weekend build and more a full-scale commitment – both in time and shelf space.

At over 59cm tall and 62cm wide, Minas Tirith uses a hybrid-scale design to make the impossible manageable.

The exterior leans into microscale detail, stacking the city’s seven tiers up the rock face, while the rear opens out into minifigure-scale interiors – including the Citadel’s throne room (complete with the White Tree), Denethor’s chambers, and a lower-level market scene.

The minifigure lineup ticks most of the big boxes: Gandalf the White, Aragorn as King Elessar (with a new crown piece), Arwen, Denethor, Faramir, and Pippin in Gondorian armour, alongside four soldiers and Shadowfax.

If that wasn’t enough, early buyers between June 1–7 will score a bonus “Grond” battering ram build – a 307-piece add-on with two Orc minifigures – as a gift with purchase.

Pricing sits firmly in collector territory at $649.99 USD, with early access via LEGO Insiders from June 1, before a wider release on June 4.

It’s a clear centrepiece release, bridging nostalgia for The Lord of the Rings film trilogy with what’s next for Middle-earth on screen.

The only real question: do you actually have the space for it?