Olivia Rodrigo becomes first musician with multiple LEGO sets in new collection

Celebrating Rodrigo’s Filipino heritage through creative building.

Pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo is making history as the first musician to receive multiple dedicated LEGO sets with the newly unveiled LEGO Editions Olivia Rodrigo collection.

Launching August 1st, the five-piece range includes a 360-piece vinyl set packed with career-spanning Easter eggs and clues about her future work, a purple 400-piece flower bouquet, a 670-piece concert moon with hidden drawers, a 1,085-piece secret storage set featuring her signature guitars and lyric books, and a massive 1,228-piece dual guitar design with concealed compartments containing secret messages.

“I’ve always loved hiding little details in my music, so working with LEGO to bring something fans can build and explore has been so exciting,” Rodrigo shared.

The collection, designed for fans aged nine to 14, honours her Filipino heritage, iconic stage looks, and chart-topping albums, including her latest critically acclaimed release.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo)

Prices range from $29.99 to $119.99, available at LEGO stores and select retailers worldwide.