Olivia Rodrigo calls abortion bans “pro-control” in fiery reproductive rights discussion

No silence, no compromise.

Olivia Rodrigo is turning her festival into a battlefield for bodily autonomy.

In a candid conversation with the Center for Reproductive Rights ahead of her inaugural Daisy Chain Fields Festival, the pop superstar condemned abortion bans not as “pro-life” but as “pro-control,” a stark reframing that cuts through political euphemism.

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Joined by legal experts, Rodrigo dissected the terrifying reality of post-Dobbs America, highlighting maternal mortality spikes and the harrowing case of Amanda Zurawski, whose life-threatening pregnancy became a national flashpoint.

The August 29th all-female lineup, featuring Stevie Nicks, Chappell Roan, and Bikini Kill, will double as a fundraising powerhouse, with ten nonprofit partners on-site to mobilise festival-goers.

This isn’t Rodrigo’s first reproductive rights rodeo; she previously distributed Plan B at Missouri shows, infuriating conservative lawmakers.