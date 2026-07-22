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Billie Joe Armstrong covers Nirvana’s ‘Drain You’ as a heart-wrenching tribute to late L7 bassist Jennifer Finch

AC

by Alex Cooper

AC

by Alex Cooper

Remembering Finch.

Under the dim glow of West Hollywood’s Roxy stage, Billie Joe Armstrong transformed grief into a raw, grunge-fuelled elegy.

The Green Day frontman, performing with his side project The Coverups on Monday night, halted the set to dedicate a haunting rendition of Nirvana’s ‘Drain You’ to Jennifer Finch, the beloved L7 bassist who passed away at 59 after a fierce, public battle with aggressive brain cancer.

The tribute carried profound resonance: Finch once shared a pivotal romance with Dave Grohl, standing beside him as Nevermind catapulted Nirvana into global superstardom.

Armstrong’s wife, Adrienne, quietly honoured Finch with a $5,000 GoFundMe contribution, underscoring the community’s profound loss.

As L7 prepares for their solemn ‘Last Hurrah’ farewell tour this fall, blessed by Finch before her death, Armstrong’s punk-rock eulogy served as a visceral reminder of the 1990s Seattle scene’s enduring, tangled legacy.

The night was a cathartic goodbye to a woman who helped shape alt-rock’s ferocious heart.

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