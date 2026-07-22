Billie Joe Armstrong covers Nirvana’s ‘Drain You’ as a heart-wrenching tribute to late L7 bassist Jennifer Finch

Remembering Finch.

Under the dim glow of West Hollywood’s Roxy stage, Billie Joe Armstrong transformed grief into a raw, grunge-fuelled elegy.

The Green Day frontman, performing with his side project The Coverups on Monday night, halted the set to dedicate a haunting rendition of Nirvana’s ‘Drain You’ to Jennifer Finch, the beloved L7 bassist who passed away at 59 after a fierce, public battle with aggressive brain cancer.

The tribute carried profound resonance: Finch once shared a pivotal romance with Dave Grohl, standing beside him as Nevermind catapulted Nirvana into global superstardom.

Armstrong’s wife, Adrienne, quietly honoured Finch with a $5,000 GoFundMe contribution, underscoring the community’s profound loss.

As L7 prepares for their solemn ‘Last Hurrah’ farewell tour this fall, blessed by Finch before her death, Armstrong’s punk-rock eulogy served as a visceral reminder of the 1990s Seattle scene’s enduring, tangled legacy.

The night was a cathartic goodbye to a woman who helped shape alt-rock’s ferocious heart.