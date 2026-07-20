Broken Lizard crashes Limp Bizkit set as Super Troopers to issue fake noise complaint

Break stuff, not the law.

Comedy troupe Broken Lizard pulled off their most outrageous stunt yet, crashing Limp Bizkit’s headlining set at Creed’s Summer Of ’99 And Beyond Festival dressed as their iconic Super Troopers characters.

The officers stormed the stage in Tinley Park, Illinois, pretending to issue a noise complaint mid-concert.

“Shut up, all you chicken-fuckers,” one member bellowed, pointing at bewildered fans before the crowd caught on to the bit. The troupe eventually dropped the act, joining Fred Durst and the band for a raucous closing rendition of ‘Break Stuff’.

The festival, which also featured Cypress Hill and Bush, saw Broken Lizard promote their upcoming Super Troopers 3, hitting cinemas August 7.

The cameo follows Limp Bizkit’s recent Download headline triumph and their current resurgence, with guitarist Wes Borland noting they’re “the biggest we’ve ever been right now.”

The nu-metal giants continue their victory lap, fresh off last year’s single ‘Making Love To Morgan Wallen’.