“That’s My Kid!”: Mum finds her Lost Son on-stage with Green Day

A panicked mother’s search at a music festival ended when she saw her son singing with the punk rock legends.

A mother’s panic at Riot Fest turned into a moment of pure joy, thanks to Green Day.

The band reunited a mother with her lost 16-year-old son in the most spectacular way possible: by inviting him on stage to sing.

The boy, Argyle, an autistic teen celebrating his birthday, was separated from his mother after she left their spot at the front to use the facilities.

Midway through their set, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, feeling ill, asked for a volunteer who knew the words to ‘Know Your Enemy.’

He chose Argyle, who was holding a sign explaining it was his birthday and that Green Day was his “special interest.”

As Argyle lived his dream on stage, his frantic mother spotted him from the crowd. “I screamed ‘OMG THAT’S MY KID!!!!’” she later wrote online, thanking the band for easing her anxiety and making her son’s night.