Crunchyroll Drops October Anime Lineup, Including My Hero Academia Final Season

My Hero Academia Final Season Lands on Crunchyroll This October

Crunchyroll is back with a stacked October lineup, and anime fans are in for some major thrills.

Leading the charge is the long-awaited final season of My Hero Academia, streaming from October 5, 2025, at 7:30 PM AEST, with new episodes dropping every Sunday. English subtitles are included, so no one misses a beat of the action.

The stakes have never been higher: Deku and the heroes face off against villains across Japan, with a climactic battle that sees him fully unleash his One For All Quirks against Shigaraki.

Meanwhile, a rejuvenated All For One goes head-to-head with a Quirkless Armored All Might. It’s the ultimate showdown that could decide the fate of the hero world.

Produced by BONES and guided by chief director Kenji Nagasaki, the series brings together top-notch talent including Naomi Nakayama (director), Yosuke Kuroda (series composition), and Yoshihiko Magoshi and Hitomi Odashima (character design). The opening theme, “THE REVO” by Porno Graffitti, sets the tone for a season that promises heart-pounding action and emotional payoffs.

The Japanese voice cast returns in full force: Daiki Yamashita as Izuku Midoriya, Kenta Miyake as All Might, Koki Uchiyama as Tomura Shigaraki, and Akio Otsuka as All For One.

Fans of the series can expect everything that made My Hero Academia a global phenomenon – and a finale that lives up to the hype.

Head here for more.