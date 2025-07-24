COLORFUL STAGE! The Movie: A Miku Who Can’t Sing receives standing ovation at Anime Expo 2025

Hatsune Miku Game-Based Film Brings COLORFUL STAGE! to Life at Anime Expo 2025

Anime Expo 2025 gave a warm and loud welcome to COLORFUL STAGE! The Movie: A Miku Who Can’t Sing, the first big-screen outing from the rhythm game HATSUNE MIKU: COLORFUL STAGE!.

Screened inside the packed JW Diamond ballroom, the event kicked off with a cheer screening that quickly felt more like a live show than a film.

Fans waved penlights, clapped in sync, and responded to every emotional beat, especially as the movie hit its final, high-stakes scenes.

After the credits rolled, voice actors Karin Isobe, Yuki Nakashima, Fumiya Imai, and Kent Ito stepped out to a thunderous reception. “We could hear you from backstage,” Isobe said, clearly moved. “It was so warm and full of love.”

The post-film Q&A was full of fan-pleasing moments like Imai admitting he does karaoke three times a week (sometimes for four hours), or Ito crediting Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler for helping him practice shouting. There was also plenty of laughter when Nakashima called out a scene where Tsukasa tries not to fly out a window. And Ito’s off-the-cuff name for Miku’s final transformation“Perfect Miku”was a crowd hit.

Animated by P.A. WORKS, the film reimagines the iconic Vocaloid as a version of herself struggling to sing at all. It’s not just fan service; it’s a story about doubt, connection, and emotional recovery—one that draws as much from youth drama as it does from digital idol spectacle. Set between the real-world streets of Shibuya and the surreal, emotion-fueled realm of SEKAI, it brings game-familiar characters and units like Leo/need and Vivid BAD SQUAD into a more cinematic frame.

Before wrapping, each cast member took a moment to thank the audience, with a few calling it their first time meeting overseas fans in person. “Please keep playing COLORFUL STAGE!” Nakashima told the crowd. And judging by the energy in the room, they absolutely will.

The Japanese Blu-ray lands October 29, with a North American release to follow.

Check out the full voice cast and crew below:

Original Work: SEGA / Colorful Palette / Crypton Future Media

Director: Hiroyuki Hata

Screenplay: Yoko Yonaiyama

Character Design / Chief Animation Director: Yuki Akiyama

Sub Character Design / Chief Animation Director: Masatoshi Tsuji

Prop Design: Hiromi Makino

Art Director: Kurumi Suzuki

Art Setting: Yoshinori Shiozawa

Director of Photography: Kazuya Iwai

Color Design: Akemi Tejima

CGI Directors: Takemichi Ogawa, Haruki Suzuki

Editor: Ayumu Takahashi

Sound Director: Jin Aketagawa

Sound Effects: Rei Ueno

Sound Production: Magic Capsule

Music: Satoshi Hono

Animation Production: P.A. WORKS

Distribution: Shochiku

Planning / Production Lead: CyberAgent

Cast (Character – Voice Actor):

Hatsune Miku – ORIGINAL CV BY Saki Fujita

Kagamine Rin / Len – ORIGINAL CV BY Asami Shimoda

Megurine Luka – ORIGINAL CV BY Yu Asakawa

MEIKO – ORIGINAL CV BY Meiko Haigo

KAITO – ORIGINAL CV BY Naoto Fuga

Hoshino Ichika – CV: Ruriko Noguchi

Tenma Saki – CV: Karin Isobe

Mochizuki Honami – CV: Reina Ueda

Hinomori Shiho – CV: Yuki Nakashima

Hanasato Minori – CV: Yui Ogura

Kiritani Haruka – CV: Mayu Yoshioka

Momoi Airi – CV: Ai Furihata

Hinomori Shizuku – CV: Rina Honizumi

Azusawa Kohane – CV: Akina

Shiraishi An – CV: Tomomi Jiena Sumi

Shinonome Akito – CV: Fumiya Imai

Aoyagi Toya – CV: Kent Ito

Tenma Tsukasa – CV: Daisuke Hirose

Otori Emu – CV: Hina Kino

Kusanagi Nene – CV: Machico

Kamishiro Rui – CV: Shunichi Toki

Yoisaki Kanade – CV: Tomori Kusunoki

Asahina Mafuyu – CV: Rui Tanabe

Shinonome Ena – CV: Minori Suzuki

Akiyama Mizuki – CV: Hinata Sato

Music for COLORFUL STAGE! The Movie: A Miku Who Can’t Sing,

Opening Theme:

“‎The Future of Beginning”

Vocals: Hatsune Miku

Lyrics, Composition, Arrangement: 40mP × sasakure.UK

Ending Theme:

“Worlders”

Vocals: VIRTUAL SINGER × Leo/need × MORE MORE JUMP! × Vivid BAD SQUAD × Wonderlands×Showtime × Nightcord at 25:00 (26 total performers)

Lyrics/Composition: Jin

Arrangement: TeddyLoid