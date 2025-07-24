COLORFUL STAGE! The Movie: A Miku Who Can’t Sing receives standing ovation at Anime Expo 2025

Hatsune Miku Game-Based Film Brings COLORFUL STAGE! to Life at Anime Expo 2025
Anime Expo 2025 gave a warm and loud welcome to COLORFUL STAGE! The Movie: A Miku Who Can’t Sing, the first big-screen outing from the rhythm game HATSUNE MIKU: COLORFUL STAGE!.
Screened inside the packed JW Diamond ballroom, the event kicked off with a cheer screening that quickly felt more like a live show than a film.
Fans waved penlights, clapped in sync, and responded to every emotional beat, especially as the movie hit its final, high-stakes scenes.
After the credits rolled, voice actors Karin Isobe, Yuki Nakashima, Fumiya Imai, and Kent Ito stepped out to a thunderous reception. “We could hear you from backstage,” Isobe said, clearly moved. “It was so warm and full of love.”
The post-film Q&A was full of fan-pleasing moments like Imai admitting he does karaoke three times a week (sometimes for four hours), or Ito crediting Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler for helping him practice shouting. There was also plenty of laughter when Nakashima called out a scene where Tsukasa tries not to fly out a window. And Ito’s off-the-cuff name for Miku’s final transformation“Perfect Miku”was a crowd hit.
Animated by P.A. WORKS, the film reimagines the iconic Vocaloid as a version of herself struggling to sing at all. It’s not just fan service; it’s a story about doubt, connection, and emotional recovery—one that draws as much from youth drama as it does from digital idol spectacle. Set between the real-world streets of Shibuya and the surreal, emotion-fueled realm of SEKAI, it brings game-familiar characters and units like Leo/need and Vivid BAD SQUAD into a more cinematic frame.
Before wrapping, each cast member took a moment to thank the audience, with a few calling it their first time meeting overseas fans in person. “Please keep playing COLORFUL STAGE!” Nakashima told the crowd. And judging by the energy in the room, they absolutely will.
The Japanese Blu-ray lands October 29, with a North American release to follow.
Check out the full voice cast and crew below:
Original Work: SEGA / Colorful Palette / Crypton Future Media
Director: Hiroyuki Hata
Screenplay: Yoko Yonaiyama
Character Design / Chief Animation Director: Yuki Akiyama
Sub Character Design / Chief Animation Director: Masatoshi Tsuji
Prop Design: Hiromi Makino
Art Director: Kurumi Suzuki
Art Setting: Yoshinori Shiozawa
Director of Photography: Kazuya Iwai
Color Design: Akemi Tejima
CGI Directors: Takemichi Ogawa, Haruki Suzuki
Editor: Ayumu Takahashi
Sound Director: Jin Aketagawa
Sound Effects: Rei Ueno
Sound Production: Magic Capsule
Music: Satoshi Hono
Animation Production: P.A. WORKS
Distribution: Shochiku
Planning / Production Lead: CyberAgent
Cast (Character – Voice Actor):
Hatsune Miku – ORIGINAL CV BY Saki Fujita
Kagamine Rin / Len – ORIGINAL CV BY Asami Shimoda
Megurine Luka – ORIGINAL CV BY Yu Asakawa
MEIKO – ORIGINAL CV BY Meiko Haigo
KAITO – ORIGINAL CV BY Naoto Fuga
Hoshino Ichika – CV: Ruriko Noguchi
Tenma Saki – CV: Karin Isobe
Mochizuki Honami – CV: Reina Ueda
Hinomori Shiho – CV: Yuki Nakashima
Hanasato Minori – CV: Yui Ogura
Kiritani Haruka – CV: Mayu Yoshioka
Momoi Airi – CV: Ai Furihata
Hinomori Shizuku – CV: Rina Honizumi
Azusawa Kohane – CV: Akina
Shiraishi An – CV: Tomomi Jiena Sumi
Shinonome Akito – CV: Fumiya Imai
Aoyagi Toya – CV: Kent Ito
Tenma Tsukasa – CV: Daisuke Hirose
Otori Emu – CV: Hina Kino
Kusanagi Nene – CV: Machico
Kamishiro Rui – CV: Shunichi Toki
Yoisaki Kanade – CV: Tomori Kusunoki
Asahina Mafuyu – CV: Rui Tanabe
Shinonome Ena – CV: Minori Suzuki
Akiyama Mizuki – CV: Hinata Sato
Music for COLORFUL STAGE! The Movie: A Miku Who Can’t Sing,
Opening Theme:
“The Future of Beginning”
Vocals: Hatsune Miku
Lyrics, Composition, Arrangement: 40mP × sasakure.UK
Ending Theme:
“Worlders”
Vocals: VIRTUAL SINGER × Leo/need × MORE MORE JUMP! × Vivid BAD SQUAD × Wonderlands×Showtime × Nightcord at 25:00 (26 total performers)
Lyrics/Composition: Jin
Arrangement: TeddyLoid