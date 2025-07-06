Crunchyroll is going next level with games, manga, and massive anime drops ahead

If you thought Crunchyroll was just about streaming anime, think again
The anime giant is going all in — from games and manga to epic live events and immersive convention experiences.
Crunchyroll President Rahul Purini dropped a stacked calander during Anime Expo 2025 (via THR) – here’s a quick look at what the Crunchyroll crew have lined up next:
Massive New Season Drop: Overwhelming variety with Black Clover returning, Re:ZERO season 4, Sentenced to Be a Hero, Daemons of the Shadow Realm, Mushoku Tensei season 3, and more. Something for every anime fan.
Crunchyroll Game Vault: Over 60 free-to-play games now available for premium subscribers, blending gaming and anime fandom in one place.
Digital Manga App: Coming soon to the U.S., giving fans easy access to their favorite manga alongside their anime fix.
Co-Productions and Originals: Crunchyroll is investing directly in anime productions, even taking stories from other countries and pitching them to Japanese studios for anime adaptation.
Anime in Theaters: Big-screen events like Dan Da Dan: Evil Eye prove fans want immersive experiences beyond their phones and TVs.
Music Festivals & Live Concerts: Crunchyroll’s anime music fest is hitting San Diego Comic-Con, plus hundreds of live concert videos for fans to vibe with.
Next-Level Convention Booths: At Anime Expo, Crunchyroll’s massive interactive booth brought the hype with photo ops, immersive sets, and swag that made it feel more like an amusement park.
Crunchyroll’s strategy? Be everything for anime fans, not just a streaming service. And honestly, they’re already crushing it.