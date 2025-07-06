Polymarket Pain: Tesla Bros learning the hard way not to trust Elon Musk’s Hype

A $9M lesson in skepticism.

Elon Musk’s endorsement of a Polymarket bet predicting Tesla’s Robotaxi launch by June has backfired spectacularly, leaving furious fans out of pocket after the service failed to meet the platform’s criteria.

Musk had called the wager a “money-making opportunity,” prompting a surge in “Yes” bets, only for the launch to fall short, with the Robotaxi program remaining invite-only and requiring human safety monitors.

Now, over $8.8 million in bets hang in the balance as Polymarket prepares to resolve the market as “No,” sparking outrage among Tesla loyalists.

Some demand rule changes, arguing semantics like “invite-only users vs. testers,” while others threaten legal action against Musk himself.

“Elon f*cked us,” one bettor raged, echoing widespread disillusionment.

The debacle underscores Musk’s history of overpromising on Tesla’s self-driving tech, and his followers’ willingness to gamble on his word.

As one critic quipped, “Go buy a lottery ticket instead”