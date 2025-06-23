[gtranslate]
The Apothecary Diaries soundtrack quietly features some of Japan’s most versatile artists

TM

by Tammy Moir

The Apothecary Diaries pairs slow-burn court drama with one of anime’s most underrated soundtracks

The Apothecary Diaries has always played the long game. A slow burn of court politics, poison, and power, the anime wraps its quiet tension in an equally understated but carefully curated soundtrack.

From heavy-hitters like Ryokushaka and Mrs. Green Apple to moodier, lesser-known acts like Aoiema and Daichi Takenaka, the show’s music supports its narrative without ever trying too hard to steal the scene.

