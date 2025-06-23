The Apothecary Diaries soundtrack quietly features some of Japan’s most versatile artists

From heavy-hitters like Ryokushaka and Mrs. Green Apple to moodier, lesser-known acts like Aoiema and Daichi Takenaka, the show’s music supports its narrative without ever trying too hard to steal the scene.

The Apothecary Diaries has always played the long game. A slow burn of court politics, poison, and power, the anime wraps its quiet tension in an equally understated but carefully curated soundtrack.

But while the score stays subtle, the story is beginning to crack wide open—especially in season 2, which finally confirms what fans have suspected for years: Jinshi isn’t just a high-ranking eunuch—he’s a hidden prince.

A new poster dropped earlier this month showing Jinshi decked out in full armor — and it signals a serious shift in the show’s vibe. Until now, Jinshi was this mysterious mix of beauty, power, and vague status — part love interest, part political wildcard. But seeing him suited up? That means the mystery’s cracking, and Maomao’s world is about to get way messier.

So, is The Apothecary Diaries a romance? Yeah, but it’s not your usual love story. It’s slow-burn, full of tension and sharp wit, more about the push and pull between these two complicated people than any straightforward romance.

And for those asking, is The Apothecary Diaries finished? Nope, it’s still unfolding. With Jinshi’s real identity finally out, things are getting heavier — political stakes are rising, and danger’s lurking. The story’s evolving into something a lot darker and more intense.

Jinshi’s polished, controlled image has always clashed with Maomao’s logical, no-nonsense approach. Their relationship is the beating heart of the series, and now that balance is shifting into something far more charged — part political game, part personal struggle.

Meanwhile, the soundtrack keeps setting the mood, layering tension under every twist and turn.

Here’s what’s on the playlist so far:

Season 1 Tracklist

Opening Themes

Episodes 1–12: “Hana ni Natte” – Ryokuoushoku Shakai (Ryokushaka)

Episodes 13–24: “Ambivalent” – Uru

Ending Themes

Episodes 1–12: “Aikotoba” – AiNA THE END

Episodes 13–24: “Ai wa Kusuri” – wacci

Insert Songs

“Omoi Kaze” – Yuiko Ōhara (Episode 3: The Unsettling Matter of the Spirit)

“Ashita wo Tazunete” – XAI (Episode 9: Suicide or Murder?)

“Setchūka” – Kanako Kishi (Episode 12: The Eunuch and the Courtesan)

“Sōkū no Honō” – Daichi Takenaka (Episode 19: Chance or Something More)

“Omoi Saku Toki” – Aoiema (Episode 24: Jinshi and Maomao)

Season 2 Tracklist

Opening Themes

Episodes 1–12: “In Bloom” – Lilas Ikuta

Episodes 13–present: “Kusushiki (Mysterious)” – Mrs. Green Apple

Ending Themes

Episodes 1–12: “Shiawase no Recipe” – Dai Hirai

Episodes 13–present: “Hitorigoto (Soliloquy)” – Omoinotake

Like the series itself, the music never shouts. It leans into mood, tone, and implication—slow melodies under quiet revelations, delicate vocals beneath rising tensions. The result is a soundscape that supports Maomao’s journey through the palace without ever overshadowing it.

As season 2 pulls back the curtain on Jinshi’s origins and his place in the empire, the music’s shift feels intentional. The love story—if it is one—is now tangled up in politics, hierarchy, and secrets too large to ignore. And just like everything else in The Apothecary Diaries, the soundtrack is right there beneath the surface, pulling the strings.