Courtney LaPlante stops Spiritbox show to have violent fan ejected from crowd

Metal’s fiercest protector stops the show for safety.

Spiritbox frontwoman Courtney LaPlante transformed into a vigilant protector mid-show in Phoenix, halting the band’s set to eject a violent fan.

During their support slot for Evanescence at the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, drummer Zev Rose spotted an audience member hurting others, prompting LaPlante to intervene immediately.

Refusing to continue until safety was restored, she urged the crowd to identify the offender, declaring, “We all saw you, we know where you are.”

After confirming security had located the individual, she delivered a blistering rebuke: “This isn’t the damn gold medal karate match – this is a rock ‘n’ roll show.”

She also checked on the victim and reminded fans to pick each other up if they fall. The incident occurred before performing ‘Soft Spine’ from their acclaimed album ‘Tsunami Sea’.

Spiritbox continues their North American trek before heading to the UK in September and joining Metallica in Connecticut this November.