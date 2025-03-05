Green Day Fans Devastated as Cyclone Wreaks Havoc on Final Aussie Show

Green Day’s final stop on their Aussie tour was cancelled last night following Cyclone Alfred’s touchdown

Green Day’s stadium gig on the Gold Coast slated for Wednesday 5 March was supposed to be a triumphant end to the veteran punk band’s global Saviors tour.

The CBUS Super Stadium first warned it was monitoring “windy and rainy” conditions on Monday, announcing the bad news on Tuesday evening as the stadium wrote on X–“CBS Super Stadium has been advised that the Green Day ‘Saviors’ concert has been cancelled, due to the extreme weather conditions forecast.”

“Hey Australia, unfortunately due to circumstances out of our control, tomorrow’s Gold Coast show has been canceled,” the band posted to social media on Tuesday.

“With Cyclone Alfred bringing some seriously nasty weather, it’s just not possible to go ahead safely. We know this is a huge disappointment, and we’re just as bummed as you are. Stay safe out there!”

The tour promoter also announced on Live Nation’s website–“Due to Green Day’s international touring schedule it will not be possible to reschedule the Gold Coast show to a later date,” promising ticket holders a full refund instead.

This was the band’s first time back Down Under since 2017, performing their 14th album Saviors.

Their two other iconic albums, Dookie (1994) and renowned American Idiot from 2004, were also heavily featured in their setlist.

Tropical Cyclone Alfred is the first extreme storm to hit Queensland in over a century, with rainfall estimated to reach 43 cm and wind speeds exceeding 128 km/h over the next three days.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told residents of Queensland and northern NSW in a media update to be prepared and take this rare event seriously.

Public transport is set to close tomorrow across south-east Queensland, with major roads and highways closed as well and residents urged to stay home–that unfortunately includes you, Green Day fans.