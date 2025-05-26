Bone Thugs-N-Harmony + Xzibit & Too $hort: a Hip-Hop holy trinity to hit Australia

Three legends, one stage – your ’90s rap dreams just came true.

Australian hip-hop fans, brace yourselves – Bone Thugs-N-Harmony are storming back Down Under!

The Grammy-winning rap legends, known for their lightning-fast flows and genre-defining harmonies, will hit Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane this October, bringing their iconic hits like “Tha Crossroads” and “1st of tha Month” to life.

But that’s not all – West Coast icon Xzibit (yes, “Pimp My Ride” Xzibit!) and Bay Area pioneer Too $hort will join the tour, making this a golden-era hip-hop triple threat.

Fresh off their first new single in 20 years (“AWW SHIT”), Bone Thugs’ original lineup – Bizzy, Wish, Layzie, Krayzie, and Flesh – proves they’re still untouchable.

Pre-sales start June 3, with general tickets dropping June 5.

Whether you grew up on E. 1999 Eternal or just know every word to “Look Into My Eyes,” this is a rare chance to witness hip-hop history live.

Don’t sleep – these shows will sell faster than a ’90s mixtape.