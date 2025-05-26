‘I Risked My Life For This’ – YouTuber Wins Second Year In Chaotic Cheese Roll

Thrill-seekers tumbled, triumphed, and took home wheels of glory in one of the world’s wildest – and most dangerous – traditions.

For most, a spring bank holiday means kicking back and relaxing –but for the thrill-seekers who flocked to Gloucestershire, it was all about hurling themselves down a steep hill in pursuit of a runaway wheel of cheese.

The annual Cooper’s Hill Cheese-Rolling event, believed to date back to 1826, saw competitors sprint, stumble, and somersault down the treacherous 1:2 gradient slope, all vying for an 8lb wheel of Double Gloucester.

This year’s dry conditions made the race even more perilous, but that didn’t stop the likes of defending champion Tom Kopke, a 23-year-old German YouTuber, from retaining his title.

“I risked my life for this,” he declared after his win. “It’s my cheese—back to back!”

Among the victors was 20-year-old Ava Sender Logan, a London student who won the women’s race on her first attempt while raising money for Refugee Community Kitchen.

“I can’t believe it,” she said, clutching her prize after a bruising descent.

Meanwhile, Luke Preece raced to victory in a Superman costume, and New Zealand’s Byron Smith finally claimed gold after last year’s second-place finish.

Despite its unofficial status since 2010, the event’s wild popularity continues to grow, drawing global competitors and livestreams – along with the occasional apology for the raucous, adrenaline-fuelled language.

Whether rooted in ancient grazing rights or fertility rituals, one thing’s certain: this cheese chase isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

