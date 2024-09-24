[gtranslate]
Arts

School Holidays Sorted: Tech Time Travel, Artsy Adventures & Creepy Koi!

Calling all curious minds and creative souls, we’ve got the ultimate guide to your school break

School’s out, but the fun is just beginning!

Whether you’re a tech-savvy kid, a budding artist, or simply looking for a unique experience, this October has something for everyone.

Join Campbelltown Arts Centre facilitators, Paige and Dani for our dreamy creative koi fish themed workshops inspired by our very own Japanese Garden and koi fishpond.

National Communication Museum: A Blast from the Past

For those who yearn for simpler times, the National Communication Museum in Melbourne is a must-visit. This interactive museum transports visitors back to the days of dial-up internet, payphones, and MSN Messenger. Experience the thrill of retro gaming, chat with strangers on a recreated cyber cafe, or even answer a mysterious phone call from a neon-lit booth. More info here.

 

Powerhouse Spring School Holiday Program: Unleash Your Creativity

If you’re looking to get creative, the Powerhouse Spring School Holiday program offers a diverse range of workshops. From coding and Minecraft to sculpting and painting, there’s something for every artistic inclination. And with free drop-in activities, you can explore your creativity on a whim.

You can also step back in time and witness the extraordinary journey of Dick Smith, a legendary Australian adventurer. At Powerhouse Castle Hill, you can now explore the Bell 206B Jetranger III helicopter that carried Smith on his groundbreaking solo flight around the world in 1982-83. More info here.

 

Campbelltown Arts Centre: A Nature-Inspired Retreat

For those seeking a more serene experience, Campbelltown Arts Centre offers a series of koi fish-themed workshops. Dive into the world of ceramics to create your own underwater garden, or craft a shimmering wind chime that’s sure to add a touch of tranquility to your home. More info here.

 

