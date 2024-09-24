School Holidays Sorted: Tech Time Travel, Artsy Adventures & Creepy Koi!

Calling all curious minds and creative souls, we’ve got the ultimate guide to your school break

School’s out, but the fun is just beginning!

Whether you’re a tech-savvy kid, a budding artist, or simply looking for a unique experience, this October has something for everyone.

National Communication Museum: A Blast from the Past

For those who yearn for simpler times, the National Communication Museum in Melbourne is a must-visit. This interactive museum transports visitors back to the days of dial-up internet, payphones, and MSN Messenger. Experience the thrill of retro gaming, chat with strangers on a recreated cyber cafe, or even answer a mysterious phone call from a neon-lit booth. More info here.

Powerhouse Spring School Holiday Program: Unleash Your Creativity

If you’re looking to get creative, the Powerhouse Spring School Holiday program offers a diverse range of workshops. From coding and Minecraft to sculpting and painting, there’s something for every artistic inclination. And with free drop-in activities, you can explore your creativity on a whim.

You can also step back in time and witness the extraordinary journey of Dick Smith, a legendary Australian adventurer. At Powerhouse Castle Hill, you can now explore the Bell 206B Jetranger III helicopter that carried Smith on his groundbreaking solo flight around the world in 1982-83. More info here.

Campbelltown Arts Centre: A Nature-Inspired Retreat

For those seeking a more serene experience, Campbelltown Arts Centre offers a series of koi fish-themed workshops. Dive into the world of ceramics to create your own underwater garden, or craft a shimmering wind chime that’s sure to add a touch of tranquility to your home. More info here.