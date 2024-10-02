Eat The Angel is the newest Alt-pop sensation, her new single ‘Friends Forever’ lets us know why

Brisbane local Eat The Angel has an exhilarating new single out, featuring all the elements of Alternative Indie Pop 101

Hailing from the absolute Punk Rock Hub that is Brisbane, Eat The Angel has delivered a fresh new pop-infused perspective on the alt-punk genre.

Formerly the frontwoman of Brisbane Punk Rock band Lunchtime, Eden Grafos has diverted away from the punk rock world as she ventures into the Alternative and indie pop space.

Her debut release, ‘Pilot’, saw Grafos venture into indie pop territory, offering a fresh take on the genre while drawing from her punk roots.

With uplifting drums and emotionally charged lyrics, it is a new era for Grafos as she discovers her place in the alternative scene in Aus.

Her latest release, ‘Friends Forever’ truly showcases her musical evolution. Through a raw blend of pop-rock, shoegaze and indie-rock Grafos creates a new euphoric soundtrack for your early morning train or drive.

Her unique take on the genre is sure to make her an act to watch for the future, with vocals that echo the haunting tones of Indie-rock icon Phoebe Bridgers and a sound to match.

Her lyrics “Cut me and I’ll make you cry, Cuz I was dead inside long before you turned up”, perfectly sums up her sound.

The unique introspective lyrics and punk-infused indie-pop, go together like Kurt and a Flannel shirt.

The recent single also features a collaboration with former bandmate Carwyn Gregory, who eloquently works the guitar on the fresh new single.

Eat The Angel has also garnered the attention of some of Australia’s larger acts, supporting the likes of Sly Withers, RAAVE Tapes and These New South Whales.

With airplay in Aus, the UK, the USA and Europe, Eat The Angel is an electrifying new prospect in the Indie scene

The indie-pop sensation has also graced some of the most iconic venues in Australia, including Crowbar Brisbane, The Zoo, and Factory Theatre.

If you’re a fan of alternative music, whether it’s punchy punk rock or soothing indie-pop ballads, Eat The Angel delivers both in spades.

Don’t miss out—listen to her latest work and check out her Spotify here.