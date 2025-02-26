One of One Is Bringing Legends to Your City—Here’s Who’s Speaking

One of One has announced the music industry leaders headlining this year’s annual breakfast events

With venues and dates already locked in, One of One continues rolling out announcements for their inspirational tour to empower those in the music industry.

“At a time when the industry is, finally, pursuing meaningful cultural and behavioural change, One of One has a clear role to play in advancing the interests of women and their rightful place in the industry,” said Sally Howland, Chair of Support Act.

Sydney welcomes Fifa Riccobono AM, “the godmother of Australian music,” as keynote speaker on Thursday 20 March at the Factory Theatre. Riccobono was the first female CEO of a major music label, head of Albert Music, and a crucial figure in the careers of AC/DC, Rose Tattoo, and more.

Headlining Melbourne is Tina Arena, the ARIA and BRIT award-winning artist and producer. She will share anecdotes and observations from her iconic career on Friday 28 March at The Corner Hotel.

One of One’s Perth debut features artist manager and promoter Kelsie Miller on Friday 7 March at The Rechabite. Miller’s company, Across the Road Music, is responsible for the iconic Aussie rock band Great Gable’s success since 2018, plus promoting over 250 shows in WA since 2015.

In Brisbane, Ali Tomoana, Managing Director of Soul Has No Tempo, will deliver her keynote address on Wednesday 12 March. Tamoana currently manages talented artists including Miss Kannina, Ladi6, and Tiana Khasi, cultivating fresh Aussie talent since 2013.

The One of One tour reaches Darwin on Tuesday 18 March where Dr. Shellie Morris AO will headline as keynote speaker at the Botanic Garden Centre. Dr. Morris created renowned music, singing in around 17 Aboriginal languages to tirelessly improve Indigenous Australians’ well-being for over 20 years.

Capping off the tour in Adelaide will be Mardi Caught, Head of The Annex, delivering the keynote address at The Gov on Friday 28 March. Caught founded The Annex in 2018, bringing decades of global and domestic industry experience through executive positions at Warner, EMI, and Sony.

Words by Laura Gordon.