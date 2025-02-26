This TikTok Star Went Viral—Now He’s About to Take Over Eurovision

From viral busker to Eurovision star–Go-Jo is set to represent Australia with his newest single ‘Milkshake Man’

Eurovision returns for its 69th year this May, with Matty Zambotto–better known as ‘Go-Jo’–representing Australia in this year’s host country, Basel, Switzerland.

The 29-year-old singer-songwriter from Sydney became an online sensation in 2023 after his song Mrs Hollywood went viral on TikTok–which he performed busking around Sydney. The track racked up an amazing 60 million streams and 1 billion views across all social media platforms.

“I love music and singing – to be representing a country for doing what I love? There’s no better feeling,” said Zambotto to The Guardian.

Zambotto grew up in a rural town outside Manjimup in Western Australia, living on an isolated, self-sustained property with no electricity, phone reception, or running water.

“It was very isolated, away from society,” he says. “So I learned how to think and be creative in a very individual way. When it came to me going to school, I was introduced into society a lot more and I felt quite like an outsider. Over the years, I learned to be comfortable with who I am, and I learned that people really appreciated it,” said Zambotto to The Guardian.

Go-Jo will perform Milkshake Man, which he co-wrote with Australian pop band Sheppard. “The song is about confidence and embodying it wholeheartedly,” he told PEDESTRIAN.TV.

“I’m basically the mascot of free expression, being an individual and feeling like your most colourful self. I want people to be walking down the street, feeling like the loudest, proudest version of themselves and it’s something that I’ve always wanted to write a song about.”

“The Eurovision stage is the biggest stage in the world and I’ve always seen it as the biggest stage to express yourself freely and show the world how fun each country is and showcase the talent that goes on.”

Don’t miss Go-Jo as he takes on the world’s biggest stage—catch all the Eurovision action from May 13 to 17 on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Words by Laura Gordon.