From Cannes to Carter: James Munn Blooms in ‘Love and Lemon Trees’

Grief, growth, and one chef’s emotional reckoning –Munn returns with his most vulnerable role yet

As Love and Lemon Trees gears up for its 2025 release, the film is already making quiet waves, promising a grounded and emotionally rich portrayal of grief, connection, and healing.

From his Cannes debut in Dangerous Animals to an upcoming turn at Vienna’s Indie Film & Screenplay Gala, James Munn is riding a serious hot streak. His latest, Love and Lemon Trees, just wrapped a string of intimate Paris screenings—and the buzz is only building.

Written and directed by Savanna Crasto, and co-director Pierce Gordon, the film taps into something intimate and resonant.

Love and Lemon Trees centres around Carter (James Munn), a young chef who puts his career on hold to support his grieving family.

What follows is a raw exploration of personal sacrifice, unspoken emotions, and the complicated beauty of moving forward.

Returning to the role he first brought to life in Chasing Lemons, Munn delivers a performance anchored in emotional honesty.

“You want to lose yourself in the character, in turn to find yourself as a person,” he reflects. And in Love and Lemon Trees, that sentiment rings loud and clear.

His portrayal of Carter is both vulnerable and quietly powerful, carrying the weight of family grief while wrestling with his own suppressed dreams.

The film doesn’t focus on one character alone—it’s a layered ensemble piece where every character grapples with their own shade of sorrow.

From unresolved guilt to the ache of unspoken love, Love and Lemon Trees unpacks grief in all its messy, contradictory forms, held together by an unflinching sense of emotional realism.

Shot with elegance by photographer and creative director Aleesha May Roebig and styled by Marty Dorman, the visual campaign complements the film’s introspective tone.

With previous standout performances in Troppo and Dangerous Animals, plus his earlier portrayal of Carter Ashmore in Chasing Lemons (2023), Munn continues to shape a career rooted in emotional complexity and grounded storytelling.

If Love and Lemon Trees is any indication, James Munn is just getting started.

Catch it in limited theatrical screenings from May 20. Watch the official trailer below.