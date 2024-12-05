Emma Rosenkranz’s In a Year’s Time is a Journey Through Life’s Emotional In-Betweens

In a Year’s Time is the upcoming album from NY’s Emma Rosenkranz, and it’s safe to say she’s single-handedly changing the indie pop game.

Rosenkranz has been feeding fans singles leading up to the album’s release, letting them into her world little by little.

A self-proclaimed “nostalgia hobbyist,” she pours her heart into every track, capturing the weight of life’s fleeting moments with stunning lyrics and a sound that’s all her own.

The album follows her 2023 debut Knowing You, a seven-track dive into love, relationships, and growing pains. In a Year’s Time feels like a natural next step, taking us even deeper into her journey of self-discovery and loss, all wrapped up in the most beautiful melodies.

Opening track ‘A Year’s Time’ sets the tone with soft, plucky guitar and a dreamy, ethereal vibe that builds into something more intense and emotional. It’s a perfect start.

Next comes “Loving’s Gotten Harder With You,” which has become a fan favourite for good reason. This track is pure indie pop gold, blending dreamy vibes with smooth instrumentation in the way that feels like Clairo meets Faye Webster—a seamless mix of indie and pop that’s as easy to get lost in as it is to fall in love with.

‘Casual’ brings a more indie-alternative edge, with vibey synths, R&B beats, and soulful guitar that give it an effortless cool. Then comes ‘Toothpaste,’ where Rosenkranz strips it back, letting her tender, singer-songwriter side shine through with a simple, beautiful guitar and vulnerable lyrics sung with Mia Humphrey. It’s one of those songs that feels personal yet universally relatable, like a quiet conversation you’re lucky enough to overhear.

‘To Mom’ hits hard too, painting a picture of Rosenkranz and her mom navigating life in New York after the passing of her father. With folk-inspired guitar, heartfelt lyrics, and harmonies that feel like a warm embrace, it’s a beautiful tribute to family and the way they shape us.

Then there’s ‘Clutter,’ a ballad where Rosenkranz’s voice is front and center, delivering haunting melodies over poignant piano. She sings lines like, “Another lonely night, let’s play pretend / Can’t sleep again / Take it back to be your friend / Is this the end?” that linger in your mind long after the track ends.

‘222’ is a total mood shift—gentle and melodic, it brings all the nostalgic feels of a carefree summer day, while ‘Face to Face’ brings back that smooth, vibey R&B-pop fusion that Rosenkranz does so well. The collab with Tyrone K adds another layer of magic to this track.

‘Graduation’ feels like a love letter to growing up, capturing the bittersweet moment of finishing school and the relationships that come with it. It’s a theme Rosenkranz knows well, especially as she reflects on her own time at Brown University.

‘I Love You’ is one of those songs that’ll hit you right in the chest. It’s a delicate track that shows off Rosenkranz’s ability to turn vulnerability into something dazzlingly catchy and emotional. It’ll likely bring a tear to your eye, but in the best way.

Closing out the album is ‘Reflections,’ a track written during a sunset in Topanga State Park. It’s a meditative, self-aware song that wraps the album up perfectly, capturing a sense of clarity and peace.

In a Year’s Time is a devastatingly beautiful album. It takes you on a journey through all the in-betweens of life—emotional, reflective, and deeply personal. Whether you’re already a fan of Rosenkranz or not, do yourself a favour and listen to this album from start to finish. It’ll leave you wanting more.