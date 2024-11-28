Ixaras dropped into Happy Mag for a chat about her debut album Full Lover Fake Friend and her rise in the Aussie indie scene.

At just 17, Brisbane’s Ixaras has dropped her debut album Full Lover Fake Friend, a bold, indie rock collection that dives into the messy, beautiful ride of growing up.

With a raw, unapologetic energy, the album’s a mix of infectious tunes and thought-provoking lyrics about young love, friendship, and finding yourself.

Ixaras is making a name for herself in the Aussie scene, quickly becoming a key player in the indie world. Raised in Meanjin (Brisbane), the queer artist is all about self-expression and creating spaces where anyone can feel seen.

Her catchy hooks and emotional depth are backed by her DIY attitude—she’s not just a musician, but the driving force behind Anti-Dismal, her own record label and event management project. Through Anti-Dismal, Ixaras is pushing inclusivity and accessibility, making sure young artists have a place to thrive.

Her rise doesn’t stop with the music—Ixaras is already shaping the scene with her festival, Happy Feet Fest, which has featured acts like Kian and The Belair Lip Bombs.

She’s also been added to the Sweet Relief lineup, slated to speak at BIGSOUND, and has upcoming shows supporting Grinspoon, Aleksiah, and at Great Escape TAS. And if that wasn’t enough, you can catch her at NYE On the Hill this year.

Ixaras is showing what it means to be a DIY artist in 2024—fearless, inclusive, and here to stay.

Expect more from this unrelenting talent as she keeps breaking down walls in the Aussie music scene.

