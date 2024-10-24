Green Room with IXARAS

Gaining momentum in the music scene, 17-year-old indie sensation Ixara is quickly becoming Australia’s hottest indie -pop prodigy.

Known for her catchy melodies and thoughtful lyrics, the Meanjin-born singer is making waves across the country.

We caught up with Ixara in our green room, where nostalgia ran high, courtesy of a classic DOOM session. It’s clear she’s a total scream and a legend in the making—anyone lucky enough to hang out with her is in for a fun and unforgettable time filled with energy, laughter, and good vibes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Happy Mag (@happymagtv)

With an already impressive resume, including performances with Grinspoon and headlining shows in Sydney and Wollongong, Ixara’s latest single, “She’s Already Out The Doorstep,” highlights her raw talent and knack for crafting infectious riffs.

With a national tour with Aleksiah on the horizon, Ixara’s schedule is packed. She’ll also be performing at this year’s NYE On The Hill.

Special shoutout to Xbox for setting up the perfect green room gaming experience!

Stay connected with IXARAS here.

Stay connected with Xbox here.