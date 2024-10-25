Three Killer Albums, Singles, and Tour Announcements We’re Digging Right Now

Here are three Aussie musicians we are obsessing over right now, and trust us, you’ll want to get on board.

Australia’s music scene is overflowing with talent, and these three artists are standing out as must-listens. From punk to indie-pop, Amyl and The Sniffers, Hayley Mary, and Ixaras are each bringing something unique to the table. Get ready for them to dominate your playlists—and the stage—as they gear up to head out on tour.

Amyl and The Sniffers

If you’re after pure, unfiltered energy, Amyl and The Sniffers are the go-to. Their third album Cartoon Darkness is packed with that gritty, fast-paced punk we’ve come to love, but they’ve added new layers this time around.

Tracks like “U Should Not Be Doing That” and “Jerkin” still bring the chaos, but there’s more heart, some killer hooks, and even a bit of humour thrown in.

With their signature Aussie punk attitude, they’ve been tearing up the global stage, and now they’re bringing their madness back to Australia with a national tour in January 2025. It’s loud, it’s raw, and it’s everything we love about them. Tickets here.

Hayley Mary

On a totally different vibe, Hayley Mary is giving us major 80s new-wave feels with her debut solo album Roman XS. Her latest single “Eighteen” is a nostalgic, synth-laden trip with a gothic edge, and the vampire-themed music video is the perfect visual to match.

Hayley’s voice is powerful, and her lyrics are full of longing and reflection. She’s come a long way from her days with The Jezabels, and this solo venture is showing just how versatile she really is. Catch her on tour this October as she brings her haunting yet vibrant sound to cities across Australia. Tickets here.

Ixaras

Last but definitely not least is Brisbane’s indie-pop gem, Ixaras. Her latest single “New to This” is a dreamy confession of falling in love and figuring it all out, wrapped up in catchy indie-pop melodies with a post-punk twist.

At just 17, Ixaras is already making waves, headlining her own shows and supporting the likes of Grinspoon, all while running her own DIY label, Anti-Dismal.

She’s got a real talent for turning vulnerability into something you can sing along to, and her debut EP Full Lover Fake Friend is set to drop soon. She’s one to keep your eye on—big things are coming. Catch Ixaras when they support Aleksiah on tour in November. Tickets here.

More tour announcements here.